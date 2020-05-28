Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th.

IBKR opened at $43.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.14. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.59. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1 year low of $33.70 and a 1 year high of $58.50.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.39 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Philip Uhde sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $64,758.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

