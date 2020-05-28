Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Stock Position Raised by Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 55,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 277,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,426,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 89,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after buying an additional 12,797 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,749,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,044,000 after buying an additional 1,040,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3,123.2% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 180,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,575,000 after buying an additional 174,900 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $364,218.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $15,263,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.21.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $2.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,676,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,940. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.46 and its 200 day moving average is $91.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.