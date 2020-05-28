International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Receives $42.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.69.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of IP traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.39. 1,458,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,697,793. International Paper has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $47.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.35.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. International Paper had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

In other news, Director Ray G. Young purchased 5,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.09 per share, for a total transaction of $160,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IP. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 158.7% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 207.1% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter worth $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

