International Paper (NYSE:IP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $36.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “International Paper’s first-quarter adjusted earnings per share and revenues both declined from the prior-year quarter. However, the company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate on both counts. The company has withdrawn 2020 guidance amid the coronavirus-induced uncertainty. The company will benefit from strong demand in e-commerce channel owing to containment measures amid the pandemic. Further, corrugated packaging demand remains resilient due to its critical role in supply chain. The Global cellulose fibers segment is riding on strong consumer demand for absorbent hygiene products and tissue products as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. However, weak demand for printing papers as schools and office remain closed is a headwind. The company will nevertheless benefit from its solid balance sheet and acquisitions.”

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IP. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on International Paper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded International Paper from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra reduced their target price on International Paper from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Paper in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.69.

IP stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,254,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.35. International Paper has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $47.64.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

In related news, Director Ray G. Young acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.09 per share, with a total value of $160,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 4,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 158.7% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 207.1% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

