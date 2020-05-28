Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) is OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,673 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises approximately 3.5% of OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Intuit from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Intuit from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on Intuit from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Intuit from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $4.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $285.61. 136,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.68 and a 52-week high of $306.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.01. The firm has a market cap of $73.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.11, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). Intuit had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.55 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

