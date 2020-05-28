Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) Shares Purchased by FCG Advisors LLC

FCG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of FCG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. FCG Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 45,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSJL stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.78. The stock had a trading volume of 6,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,468. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.68. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $24.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.