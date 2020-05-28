IOST (IOST) Price Reaches $0.0045

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 28th. One IOST token can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, BitMart, Bitkub and Vebitcoin. IOST has a market capitalization of $53.74 million and approximately $48.60 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IOST has traded up 26.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00042302 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.70 or 0.03727885 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00054864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003441 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00030986 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010587 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a token. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken . The official website for IOST is iost.io . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken

IOST Token Trading

IOST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Zebpay, OTCBTC, CoinBene, DragonEX, Bithumb, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Livecoin, Bitkub, Kyber Network, Binance, Koinex, IDAX, BitMart, ABCC, DigiFinex, OKEx, Kucoin, Bitrue, Vebitcoin, DDEX, Upbit, CoinZest, BigONE, BitMax, GOPAX, Hotbit, IDEX, Coineal, WazirX, HitBTC, Cobinhood, Ethfinex and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

