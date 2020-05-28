Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Iqvia by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 23,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Iqvia by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,094,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of Iqvia by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 155,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,726,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Iqvia by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 120,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after purchasing an additional 11,858 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iqvia alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Iqvia from $153.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra decreased their target price on Iqvia from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Iqvia from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Iqvia from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Iqvia from $195.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iqvia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.06.

Shares of IQV stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $146.21. 90,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,058. The company has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.12. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $81.79 and a 1 year high of $169.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. Iqvia had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Iqvia’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Iqvia

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.