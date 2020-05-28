iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Shares Acquired by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 247.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,898 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. First Mercantile Trust Co. owned 0.28% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHYG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9,020.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 790,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,313,000 after purchasing an additional 781,956 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 712,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,082,000 after purchasing an additional 266,713 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 473,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,368,000 after purchasing an additional 30,372 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,610,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 386.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 111,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 88,489 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHYG stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $42.75. 89,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,151,480. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.39. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $47.47.

