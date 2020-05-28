iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,382,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 60,566.7% during the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 27,255 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $9,021,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,227,000. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 87,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after buying an additional 12,255 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $56.76. 9,713,341 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.94. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

