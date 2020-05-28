iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Stock Holdings Increased by Blue Edge Capital LLC

Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAC. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 10,637.5% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IPAC traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.88. 9,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,512. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.82. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $40.10 and a 12 month high of $59.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.