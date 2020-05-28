iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by FCG Advisors LLC

FCG Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,540.0% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $184.86. 94,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,275,910. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.65 and its 200-day moving average is $171.31. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $192.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.