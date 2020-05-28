iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Holdings Decreased by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 3.5% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,540.0% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $184.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,910. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.65 and a 200-day moving average of $171.31. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $192.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

