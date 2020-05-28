iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by FCG Advisors LLC

FCG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 45.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 0.9% of FCG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cabana LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,998,225. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $138.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.48 and a 200 day moving average of $122.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.