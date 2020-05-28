iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Powell Investment Advisors LLC

Powell Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $499,497,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,497.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,049,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,541,000 after buying an additional 2,029,771 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,763,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $659,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,080 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 797.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,135,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 55,772.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 988,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,839,000 after purchasing an additional 987,178 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $141.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,102,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,474,586. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.32. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

