iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Powell Investment Advisors LLC

Powell Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 2.2% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,106,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,716,000 after purchasing an additional 263,525 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,404,000 after purchasing an additional 8,923 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,692,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,073,000 after acquiring an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,303,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,145,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,767,000 after acquiring an additional 312,922 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $154.08. 11,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,754. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $163.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.26 and a 200 day moving average of $144.91.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

