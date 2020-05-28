iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Position Increased by FCG Advisors LLC

FCG Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,058 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 9.3% of FCG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. FCG Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $32,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,079,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 78,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,228,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter.

IVW stock traded up $2.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $200.51. 47,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,157. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $140.84 and a 52-week high of $211.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.99.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

