iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Powell Investment Advisors LLC

Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 14.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 10.2% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Truewealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 310.5% in the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.8% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $200.50. The company had a trading volume of 46,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,157. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $140.84 and a 1-year high of $211.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.79 and a 200-day moving average of $187.99.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.