iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Position Boosted by FCG Advisors LLC

FCG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 215,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,179 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 5.9% of FCG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. FCG Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $20,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 247.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,199,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,184,000 after buying an additional 17,242,706 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,125,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,962,000 after buying an additional 178,342 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,127,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,810,000 after purchasing an additional 616,763 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,444,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,994,000 after purchasing an additional 144,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,371,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,655,000 after purchasing an additional 121,910 shares in the last quarter.

IVE traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.90. 117,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,884,805. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.70 and a fifty-two week high of $132.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

