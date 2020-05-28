IWG (LON:IWG) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

IWG (LON:IWG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.71) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 56.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on IWG from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 239 ($3.14) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised IWG to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 275 ($3.62) in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of IWG from GBX 515 ($6.77) to GBX 238 ($3.13) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 292 ($3.84).

Shares of LON:IWG traded up GBX 39.40 ($0.52) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 299.60 ($3.94). 12,360,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500,000. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion and a PE ratio of 6.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 784.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 215.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 337.38. IWG has a 12-month low of GBX 101.15 ($1.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 470.40 ($6.19).

In other news, insider Mark Dixon acquired 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £3,020,000 ($3,972,638.78). Also, insider Francois Pauly acquired 25,000 shares of IWG stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of £28,750 ($37,819.00).

IWG Company Profile

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides office outsourcing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the United Kingdom. The company offers virtual office services; 24/7 workspace recovery solutions; mobile and digital self-service solutions; co-working solutions; fully managed offices; networking and knowledge-sharing meetings; and meeting spaces.

