J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Buys 2,290 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

In related news, CEO Charles W. Scharf bought 173,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Noski bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WFC traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.75. 33,330,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,939,832. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $54.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.93.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.