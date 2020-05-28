J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Has $32.95 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,130,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 91,378 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up 6.3% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $32,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,272,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091,166 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261,619 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,878,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,402,142,000 after purchasing an additional 324,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,960,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $886,887,000 after buying an additional 2,046,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,810,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,602,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.02.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.