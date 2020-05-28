J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Has $411,000 Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 14.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,485 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,843 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 5,936 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $632,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $189.21. 1,959,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,880,969. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.20. The stock has a market cap of $137.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Longbow Research raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.21.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

