J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Has $688,000 Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.1% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. TLW Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,317 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,371 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,977,000 after buying an additional 9,210 shares in the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 15,871 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,323,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $725,740,000 after buying an additional 74,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.03.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $248.72. The company had a trading volume of 408,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,476,423. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $220.05 and a 200 day moving average of $219.64. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $248.32.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

