J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Purchases 880 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 383,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,679,000 after purchasing an additional 9,697 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,105 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stephens dropped their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.77.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,504 shares of company stock worth $726,546. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $79.38. 5,402,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,749,634. The company has a market capitalization of $90.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.65. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.