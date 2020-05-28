J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Sells 18,176 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 411,700 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 18,176 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 3.8% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $19,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 47.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,368,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,527,264.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $53.88. 487,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,065,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $60.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.93.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.