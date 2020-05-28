J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Sells 401 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,862 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,852,495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659,315 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 142,522,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,529,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,030,997 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,124,265,000 after purchasing an additional 904,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $2,966,694,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Intel by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,788,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,207,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.97.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $569,898.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $573,283.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 425,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,420,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 118,470 shares of company stock worth $7,005,231 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.90. 8,018,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,773,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.20 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

