J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SJM. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in J M Smucker by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in J M Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Parthenon LLC grew its position in J M Smucker by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 47,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in J M Smucker by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 50,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in J M Smucker by 284.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 25,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SJM. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of J M Smucker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.92.

In other news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $87,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,644,247.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

SJM traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.94. The stock had a trading volume of 41,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,677. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.16. J M Smucker Co has a 12 month low of $91.88 and a 12 month high of $127.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.40.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. J M Smucker had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is 42.46%.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

