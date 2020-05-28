Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 105 ($1.38) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 89.19% from the company’s current price.

Jadestone Energy stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 55.50 ($0.73). The company had a trading volume of 346,050 shares. The firm has a market cap of $239.84 million and a PE ratio of 6.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 47.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 62.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Jadestone Energy has a one year low of GBX 27.10 ($0.36) and a one year high of GBX 444.20 ($5.84).

In related news, insider Alexander Paul Blakeley bought 50,000 shares of Jadestone Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 58 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of £29,000 ($38,147.86). Also, insider Dennis McShane purchased 26,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,350 ($57.22) per share, for a total transaction of £1,157,535 ($1,522,671.67).

Jadestone Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, development, and exploration and appraisal activities in Australia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. Its two producing assets include the Stag Oilfield located in the Carnarvon Basin, offshore Western Australia with a total proved and probable reserves of 17.1 million barrels of oil; and the Ogan Komering production sharing contract located onshore South Sumatra, Indonesia.

