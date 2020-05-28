Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock Holdings Cut by Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,655 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,305 shares during the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals comprises about 3.7% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,549,371 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,850,000 after acquiring an additional 431,670 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,966,252 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,598,000 after acquiring an additional 633,022 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,865,919 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,544,000 after acquiring an additional 144,628 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,507,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,344,000 after acquiring an additional 36,118 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 368.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 888,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,640,000 after acquiring an additional 699,002 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, VP Patricia Carr sold 247 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $29,578.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,321.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 279 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $33,410.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,333 shares of company stock worth $471,855. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $5.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $118.79. The company had a trading volume of 47,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,055. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1-year low of $86.88 and a 1-year high of $154.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $534.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $189.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.26.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

