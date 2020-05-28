Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Trading 5.2% Higher

Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)’s share price traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.48 and last traded at $31.07, 4,656,180 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 29% from the average session volume of 6,534,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.53.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JCI. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

The stock has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.31.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 21.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 23,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $612,207.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,017,775 shares in the company, valued at $26,065,217.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 15,216.7% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

