Johnson Financial Group LLC Acquires 8,981 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 4.4% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2,527.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,319,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,482 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $73,901,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,185,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,796,000 after buying an additional 849,501 shares during the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $53,156,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,785,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,184,000 after buying an additional 723,408 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.13. The stock had a trading volume of 462,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,202,811. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.65 and its 200 day moving average is $85.15. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

