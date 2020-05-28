Johnson Financial Group LLC Has $362,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $362,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,405,324. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $54.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.59.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

