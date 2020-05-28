Johnson Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 103,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 10.3% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $13,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Stratford Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Stratford Consulting LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded up $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $154.75. 234,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,499,957. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.98. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

