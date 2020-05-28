Johnson Financial Group LLC Invests $289,000 in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Johnson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,128,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,888,000 after purchasing an additional 354,833 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,181,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,788,000 after purchasing an additional 754,348 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,735,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,186,000 after purchasing an additional 411,886 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,679,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,046,000 after purchasing an additional 327,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,534,000 after purchasing an additional 237,909 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $179.21. 96,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,305,544. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $210.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.