Johnson Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,104 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 76,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after buying an additional 18,548 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 51,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 17,346 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,987,000.

Shares of ESGD stock traded up $1.11 on Thursday, reaching $59.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,123. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF has a 1 year low of $45.02 and a 1 year high of $69.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.21.

