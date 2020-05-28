Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Downgraded by Barrington Research to “Market Perform”

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KAI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Kadant from $97.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Shares of KAI stock traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.93. 7,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,639. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.32 and its 200-day moving average is $92.89. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kadant has a fifty-two week low of $52.71 and a fifty-two week high of $114.05.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. Kadant had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $159.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kadant will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Kadant news, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 8,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $743,271.51. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 33,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,398.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.56, for a total transaction of $80,897.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,039 shares in the company, valued at $5,001,849.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,780 shares of company stock worth $1,329,331 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kadant by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,603,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,679,000 after purchasing an additional 65,105 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Kadant by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 726,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,196,000 after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Kadant by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 604,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,626,000 after purchasing an additional 11,687 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Kadant by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 484,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 242,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,514,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

