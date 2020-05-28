Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kennametal’s shares have declined in the past six months, the fall being narrower than the industry. In third-quarter fiscal 2020, the company’s earnings surpassed estimates by 43.8%, while sales lagged the same by 5.7%. On a year-over-year basis, the bottom line decreased 40.3% on weak sales and margin results. For fiscal 2020, the company suspended its financial projections due to the end-market uncertainties caused by the coronavirus outbreak. In addition, weakness in gross and operating margins as well as unfavorable movements in foreign currencies might prove challenging. Analysts have become increasingly bearish on Kennametal in the past 60 days, as evident from downward revisions in earnings estimates for fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2021.”

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on KMT. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Kennametal from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Kennametal from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kennametal presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.88.

Shares of NYSE:KMT traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 2.38. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $38.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average of $29.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $483.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.23 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kennametal will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

In other Kennametal news, VP Michelle R. Keating sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $218,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 0.4% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 119,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 56,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

