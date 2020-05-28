Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Kimberly Clark comprises approximately 1.7% of OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $4,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.70.

In related news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,887,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $3,431,777.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,527 shares in the company, valued at $8,068,161.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,536 shares of company stock worth $5,969,866. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $140.93. 91,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,971. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.18. The company has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $149.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 62.12%.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

