Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Shares Gap Up to $17.48

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.41, but opened at $17.48. Kohl’s shares last traded at $19.46, with a volume of 13,131,870 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.91.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonas Prising acquired 17,938 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $253,822.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Boneparth acquired 10,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kohl’s by 192.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

