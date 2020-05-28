Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Holdings Lowered by Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL trimmed its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 98.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 292,877 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Corp. of America comprises 0.0% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,362,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $738,050,000 after purchasing an additional 52,084 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,612,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $272,826,000 after purchasing an additional 17,010 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $251,654,000 after purchasing an additional 47,834 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,407,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,942,000 after purchasing an additional 81,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,237,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,445,000 after purchasing an additional 86,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

LH traded up $2.16 on Thursday, reaching $177.02. 59,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,563. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.01. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $98.02 and a 52-week high of $196.36. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.32, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.42. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $177.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $147.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.56.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, EVP Judith C. Seltz bought 330 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $168.56 per share, for a total transaction of $55,624.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Judith C. Seltz bought 250 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $174.94 per share, with a total value of $43,735.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,735. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

