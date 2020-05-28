Largo Resources (CVE:LGO) Price Target Lowered to C$1.80 at Royal Bank of Canada

Largo Resources (CVE:LGO) had its target price cut by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.90 to C$1.80 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Largo Resources from C$2.20 to C$1.50 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Eight Capital set a C$1.40 price target on Largo Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Get Largo Resources alerts:

Largo Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.11 and a 1-year high of C$0.81.

Largo Resources Ltd. is a natural resource development and exploration company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of mining and exploration properties located in Brazil and Canada. The Company operates through two segments: mine properties, and exploration and evaluation properties.

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.