Lavaca Capital LLC Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lavaca Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 95,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,392,000. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. 52.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.65.

In other news, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,051.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 38,771 shares of company stock worth $1,493,300 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.82. 14,237,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,180,878. The company has a market cap of $188.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $77.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.45 and its 200-day moving average is $56.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

