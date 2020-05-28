Lavaca Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Lavaca Capital LLC increased its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 3.9% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AbbVie news, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 3,750 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.23.

ABBV traded down $1.46 on Wednesday, hitting $89.25. 6,433,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,911,551. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $97.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.65.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

