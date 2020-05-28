Lavaca Capital LLC Has $4.44 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Lavaca Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,631 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 4.3% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,749,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,457,307. The firm has a market cap of $223.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.51 and its 200-day moving average is $57.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.44.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

