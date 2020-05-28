Lavaca Capital LLC Purchases 171 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Lavaca Capital LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,034 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 75.6% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Walmart by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $122.26. 6,855,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,451,222. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $100.60 and a one year high of $133.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.13.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $10,924,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,387,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,901,261.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,286,124. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Evercore ISI began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra reduced their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.03.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

