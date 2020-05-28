Lavaca Capital LLC Sells 586 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Lavaca Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Network increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Facebook by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Facebook by 6.9% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 770 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,818 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total transaction of $201,517.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,533 shares of company stock valued at $13,978,097. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura boosted their price target on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.80.

NASDAQ FB traded down $3.03 on Wednesday, reaching $229.17. The company had a trading volume of 27,824,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,146,552. The firm has a market cap of $661.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $237.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $196.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

