Lavaca Capital LLC Sells 99 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lavaca Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 364 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Bainco International Investors lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 12,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,972,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,050.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,903,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 63,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,272,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,580.52.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,121.18, for a total transaction of $38,120.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,600.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,098.26, for a total transaction of $66,993.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,124.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 325 shares of company stock valued at $409,753. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG traded up $4.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,421.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,141,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $962.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,308.72 and its 200 day moving average is $1,334.61. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

