Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Linde by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,014,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 3,527.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $6.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $199.91. The company had a trading volume of 94,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,863. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.84. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $146.71 and a 52-week high of $227.85. The stock has a market cap of $103.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. Analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.963 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LIN. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded Linde from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Linde from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Linde from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.11.

In other Linde news, CEO Stephen F. Angel purchased 3,000 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.13 per share, with a total value of $519,390.00. Also, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $54,764.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,538 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

