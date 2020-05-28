Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCTX) to announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Lineage Cell Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LCTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

NASDAQ:LCTX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.92. The stock had a trading volume of 42,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,952. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.83.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

